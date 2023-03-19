Watch: Sidhu Moosewala’s first death anniversary today; father appeals for peace

Tribune News Service

Mansa, March 19

Sidhu Moosewala’s first death anniversary is being observed today at the New Grain Market in Mansa. All arrangements for the event have been completed and strict security arrangements are in place. The late singer's statue, his favourite 5911 tractor, and his last ride Thar will be placed at the venue.

His parents have appealed to the people to peacefully participate in the event. The anniversary event may set to fuel emotions with the slain singer’s parents and fans already simmering over alleged tardy probe into his murder.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Balkaur Singh (@sardarbalkaursidhu)

The recent interview of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has also escalated the matter. Cornered by the Opposition over delay in the probe, the AAP government is on tenterhooks and is closely watching the developments related to singer’s death anniversary event.

The police and district administration are on high alert. Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh said, “I will speak at length on all issues related to Sidhu’s murder and its probe on his first barsi. Gangster Bishnoi’s interview is a conspiracy to defame him. It is clear some people don’t want a high turnout in Mansa, but such designs will not be succeeded.”

The Mansa administration is keeping a close eye on the developments. Deputy Commissioner Baldeep Kaur has announced a ban on flying drones near the venue.

The SSP said police personnel from other districts had been requisitioned to ensure elaborate security arrangements for the event.

Moosewala was shot dead in Mansa district on May 29, 2022, when he was on his way to Jawahar Ke village. His vehicle was waylaid and bullets were sprayed on him by assailants. The investigation in the case is still going on and some arrests were made. Recently, two of the accused were killed in a clash at Goindwal Sahib jail.

#Mansa #sidhu moosewala