Sidhu Moosewala’s last ride ‘Thar’ reaches home seven months after his murder

Sukhmeet Bhasin
Mansa, December 17
Sidhu Moosewala’s last ride ‘Mahindra Thar’ has finally reached his haveli in Musa village after nearly 7 months of his murder. Balkaur Singh, Moosewala’s father, turned emotional after seeing the vehicle bearing gunshots.
Moosewala was driving this Thar while he was shot dead by a group of assailants on May 29 in Jahwarke village of Mansa.
The car, since the incident took place, had been in possession of the probe authorities. It was kept at Mansa City 1 police station.
Now the vehicle has been brought back to Moosewala’s haveli by the deceased Punjabi singer’s family. It is being cleaned.
The vehicle will be kept in the haveli itself as singer’s fans visit every Sunday in large numbers and get clicked with Moosewala’s other vehicles. They will now be able to click pictures with this car too.
Sidhu Moosewala was murdered in Mansa district of Punjab on May 29, a day after the state government pruned his security. At the time of the incident, Moosewala’s cousin and a friend were also occupants in his vehicle, who were injured in the attack.
The attackers fired indiscriminately at Moosewala, due to which he died on the spot.
