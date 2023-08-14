Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur admitted to Mansa hospital

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, August 14

Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur was on Monday admitted to a Mansa hospital after she took ill.

Kaur felt uneasiness following which she was admitted to a private hospital.

It is learnt that her condition is stable but she will be kept in the hospital for a few days.

Singer Sidhu Moosewala was murdered near his village in Mansa last year.

