Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur admitted to Mansa hospital

Bathinda, August 14
Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur was on Monday admitted to a Mansa hospital after she took ill.
Kaur felt uneasiness following which she was admitted to a private hospital.
It is learnt that her condition is stable but she will be kept in the hospital for a few days.
Singer Sidhu Moosewala was murdered near his village in Mansa last year.
