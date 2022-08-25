Sidhu Moosewala's new song 'Jaandi Vaar' with Salim Merchant to release on Sept 2

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 25

Fans of late singer Sidhu Moosewala are in for a treat as his previously recorded song with singer Afsana Khan and music composer Salim Merchant will be releasing next week.

Merchant took to his Instagram and posted a video where he can be heard saying that he often gets being asked when would the song he composed with Sidhu Moosewala be released.

He goes on to say that the time has come. He also revealed that they had recorded the song in July last year in Chandigarh.

He told that he had met Afsana Khan who had recommended Sidhu for the song.

Merchant shared that he was impressed by Sidhu’s passion for his art, songs, people, and community, and in no time, they decided to record the song.

The song was recorded in Sachin Ahuja’s studio in Chandigarh.

He shared that it is a beautiful heart-touching song sung by Afsana and Sidhu.

He goes on to say that Sidhu might not be with us today but the song titled ‘Jaandi Vaar’ is a tribute to the singer. It is for his fans and to honour him, a part of the proceeds from the song will go to his family.

He revealed that the song will be released on September 2 and people can own a part of the song by going to ‘kalakaar_io’.

“Our song with @sidhu_moosewala is releasing on 2nd September 2022. This song titled Jaandi Vaar is a tribute to Sidhu and is in loving memory of him. A part of the proceeds will go to Sidhu’s family. It features @sidhu_moosewala & @itsafsanakhan. You can own a part of this song by going to @kalakaar_io,” read the caption of the post.