Sidhu Moosewala’s new song out

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, July 8

Slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala and rapper Divine’s new song ‘Chorni’ was released on Friday night. It features Moosewala’s vocals and Divine’s rap. Within a few hours of it being released, the song garnered over one million views. It is Moosewala’s fourth song released posthumously.

Fans flooded the comments section of the song remembering the late singer.

‘Chorni’ marks Divine and Moosewala’s second collaboration. They first collaborated for the song ‘Moosedrilla’. It was part of Moosewala’s album ‘Moosetape’ which released in 2021.

In June 2022, almost a month after his death, song ‘SYL’ was released, but was later blocked on a video platform. In November, his song ‘Vaar’ was released. His last release was ‘Mera Na’. It came out in April this year.

On May 29 last year, Moosewala was killed by six shooters while he was driving a Mahindra Thar at Jawaharke village in Mansa district.