Sidhu resigns as OSD to Punjab CM

Chandigarh, November 18
Manjit Singh Sidhu, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, has resigned, official sources confirmed today. His resignation has been accepted, a senior officer said.
Considered to be a “close friend” of CM Mann, Sidhu has resigned less than a year after he joined his office in January. There were talks about him having had a “big altercation” with a senior officer recently. CM office sources denied these as “baseless speculation”.
Sidhu could not be contacted throughout the day despite repeated attempts. He had given up his career in journalism after joining hands in the election campaign of his “friend” during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.
