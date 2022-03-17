Navjot Sidhu resigns as PCC president

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 16

Almost eight months after taking over as PCC chief, Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday tendered his resignation after Congress president Sonia Gandhi asked the PCC presidents to resign for reorganisation of the state bodies.

In a tweet, Sidhu said “as desired” by the party president he had put in his papers. This is the second time that Sidhu has resigned after taking over the state unit chief. In September last year, he had resigned over the appointment of the DGP and Advocate General (AG) in the Charanjit Channi-led government. He then had announced to withdraw his resignation after the AG was changed and the process to replace the DGP was started.—

