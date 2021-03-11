Sidhu road rage case: Gurnam Singh's family thanks Almighty after Supreme Court verdict

The top court imposed one-year jail term on cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu in a 1988 road rage case on Thursday

PTI

Patiala (Punjab), May 19

After the Supreme Court imposed a one-year jail term on cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu in a 1988 road rage case on Thursday, the family of the victim, Gurnam Singh, thanked the Almighty.

Asked about her reaction on the verdict, Gurnam Singh’s daughter-in-law Parveen Kaur said, “We thank Baba ji (Almighty). We had left it to Baba ji. Whatever He has done is right.” She, however, refused to speak more on the matter.

The family resides at Ghalori village, 5 km from Patiala city.

In his reaction, Gurnam Singh’s grandson Sabby Singh just said, “We thank God.”

A Bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and S K Kaul allowed the review plea filed by the victim’s family on the issue of the sentence awarded to Sidhu.

Though the apex court had in May 2018 held Sidhu guilty of the offence of “voluntarily causing hurt” to a 65-year-old Gurnam Singh in the case, it spared him a jail term and imposed a fine of Rs 1,000.

“...we feel there is an error apparent on the face of record .therefore, we have allowed the review application on the issue of sentence. In addition to the fine imposed, we consider it appropriate to impose a sentence of imprisonment for a period of one year...,” the Bench said while pronouncing the verdict.

In September 2018, the apex court had agreed to examine a review petition filed by the family members of the deceased and had issued the notice, restricted to the quantum of sentence.

According to the prosecution, Sidhu and his aide Rupinder Singh Sandhu were in a Gypsy parked in the middle of a road near the Sheranwala Gate Crossing in Patiala on December 27, 1988, when the victim and two others were on their way to the bank to withdraw money.

When they reached the crossing, it was alleged, Gurnam Singh, driving a Maruti car, found the Gypsy in the middle of the road and asked the occupants, Sidhu and Sandhu, to remove it. This led to heated exchanges.

Sidhu was acquitted of murder charges by a trial court in September 1999.

However, the high court reversed the verdict and held Sidhu and Sandhu guilty under section 304 (II) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC in December 2006.

It had sentenced them to three years in jail and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh each on them.

The top court had also acquitted Sandhu of all charges.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Navjot Singh Sidhu gets 1-year jail term in road rage case

2
Punjab

Hold Punjab Home Secretary's salary till widow gets pension: Punjab and Haryana High Court

3
Punjab

Punjab Congress ex-president Sunil Jakhar joins BJP; thanks Modi, Shah

4
Himachal

Of Chamba’s princess and her husband: Anurag Thakur relives Himachal’s special link to France

5
Punjab

Farmers up in arms against dera management in Beas

6
Nation

Fresh heatwave spell to hit region today

7
Punjab

Will submit to the majesty of law, Sidhu says after SC sentences him to one-year jail

8
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu takes elephant ride to target BJP on inflation, senior Punjab Congress leaders refuse to hop on

9
World

US reports first case of monkeypox in man who recently travelled to Canada

10
Trending

Indian boy bullied in US school suspended for 3 days, while the 'white' bully gets away with one day; Indians back home not happy

Don't Miss

View All
Indian boy bullied in US school suspended for 3 days, while the ‘white’ bully gets away with one day; Indians back home not happy
Trending

Indian boy bullied in US school suspended for 3 days, while the 'white' bully gets away with one day; Indians back home not happy

US reports first case of monkeypox in man who recently travelled to Canada
World

US reports first case of monkeypox in man who recently travelled to Canada

Cops caught stealing power at five police stations in dist
Ludhiana

Cops caught stealing power at five police stations in Ludhiana district

In daughter’s memory: Amritsar couple finds a novel way to educate poor kids
Amritsar

In daughter's memory: Amritsar couple finds a novel way to educate poor kids

Murder convicts’ relentless efforts blossom at Rohtak jail
Haryana

Eco-crusaders: Murder convicts' relentless efforts blossom at Rohtak jail

Hold Punjab Home Secretary’s salary till widow gets pension: Punjab and Haryana High Court
Punjab

Hold Punjab Home Secretary's salary till widow gets pension: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Fresh heatwave spell to hit region today
Nation

Fresh heatwave spell to hit region today

Pakistan woman lost during Partition meets Sikh brothers from Patiala after 75 years at Kartarpur
Patiala

Pakistan woman lost during Partition meets Sikh brothers from Patiala after 75 years at Kartarpur

Top News

Centre sending 2,000 additional paramilitary personnel to Punjab, says CM Bhagwant Maan after meeting Amit Shah in Delhi

Centre sending 2,000 additional paramilitary personnel to Punjab, says CM Bhagwant Maan after meeting Amit Shah in Delhi

10 companies of paramilitary personnel have already reached ...

SC verdict on review plea on its order of letting off Navjot Sidhu with fine in 1988 road rage case shortly

Navjot Singh Sidhu gets 1-year jail term in road rage case

The case refers to a 1988 road rage incident

Sidhu road rage case: Gurnam Singh’s family thanks Almighty after Supreme Court verdict

Sidhu road rage case: Gurnam Singh's family thanks Almighty after Supreme Court verdict

The top court imposed one-year jail term on cricketer-turned...

Will submit to the majesty of law: Sidhu says after SC sentences him to one-year jail

Will submit to the majesty of law, Sidhu says after SC sentences him to one-year jail

Sidhu was in Patiala to take part in a protest against infla...

Sunil Jakhar likely to join BJP today

Punjab Congress ex-president Sunil Jakhar joins BJP; thanks Modi, Shah

Sources say Jakhar may be nominated for Rajya Sabha and woul...

Cities

View All

Digging case: Affected families forced to camp on road in Amritsar

Digging case: Affected families forced to camp on road in Amritsar

Farmers up in arms against dera management in Beas

Name of Amritsar's State War Heroes Memorial and Museum nowhere on government advertisements

Amritsar: Stipend not revised for a decade, Junior Residents, Senior Residents pin hopes on AAP govt

'Kirpan' issue: SGPC writes to Jharkhand govt

Sportspersons to get ultra-modern facilities: Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer

Sportspersons to get ultra-modern facilities: Punjab minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer

Tricity relieved as farmers clear road in Mohali

Chandigarh tricity relieved as farmers clear road in Mohali

CBI arrests Chandigarh Housing Board official for taking Rs 10,000 bribe

Chandigarh Housing Board allows execution of lease, conveyance deeds

Ex-Adviser Vijay Dev takes oath as State Election Commissioner of Chandigarh

Panchayat land freed at 2 villages in Mohali district

Delhi High Court sets aside AAP Government’s doorstep ration delivery scheme

Delhi High Court sets aside AAP Government’s doorstep ration delivery scheme

AAP faces challenge to keep Muslim minorities interested in its politics

Delhi court convicts Yasin Malik in terror funding case

1 killed, 6 injured as fire breaks out at Delhi factory

9 Delhi High Court judges take oath

Jalandhar: Seth Hukum Chand school told to pay Rs 1-lakh penalty

Jalandhar: Seth Hukum Chand school told to pay Rs 1-lakh penalty

Mooted in 2014, vendors’ policy still on paper in Jalandhar

Comedian Bharti Singh booked for hurting Sikh sentiments, apologises

Documentary on Shaheed Bhagat Singh museum launched in Khatkar Kalan

Dengue cases set alarm bells ringing in Jalandhar district

Samrala man found murdered

Samrala man found murdered

Fire at auto spare parts shop in Ludhiana, goods worth lakhs destroyed

Illegal ultrasound scan centre raided in Ludhiana, woman doctor caught

Cops caught stealing power at five police stations in Ludhiana district

Stop eviction of Scheduled Castes villagers, Punjab Govt told

200 cases against Medical Edu Dept pending in courts

200 cases against Punjab Medical Education Dept pending in courts

Seminar at Punjabi University, Patiala, dwells on parenting children with special needs

Youth injured in firing in Patiala village, 7 booked

Patiala: Students told to stay away from drugs

Patiala: Faculty growth programme on research skills