Sidhu slams AAP for seeking Centre's aid

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 25

Day after CM Bhagwant Mann met PM Narendra Modi seeking a special financial package of Rs 1 lakh crore, former PCC president Navjot Sidhu targeted AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and the CM on Friday.

Referring to Kejriwal’s pre-poll statement of generating Rs 30,000 crore by ending corruption and Rs 20,000 crore by checking sand mafia, he said it was a paradox to see the AAP government now going with a “begging bowl” to seek Rs 50,000 crore annually from the Centre. —