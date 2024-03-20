Sidhu stumps Congress on poll eve, to enter commentary box again

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, March 19

Flamboyant cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu will be back in the commentary box after a break of more than a decade in the upcoming IPL to be played from March 22 to May 29.

The former Indian opener’s commentary comeback comes at a time when his party Congress is fighting a crucial Lok Sabha poll battle against a formidable BJP. While the parliamentary elections in Punjab are scheduled for June 1, the Congress has in the past engaged Sidhu as a star campaigner in other states too.

“A wise man once said, ‘Hope is the biggest ‘tope’’. And this wise man, the great @sherryontopp himself, has joined our Incredible StarCast! (sic),” television channel Star Sports posted on X.

Known for his witty one-liners and neologism, often referred to as ‘Sidhuism’, he remained one of the most entertaining and stylish commentators along with England’s Geoffrey Boycott. His style of commentary was considered unique, as are his political speeches.

While the two-month IPL stint would mean a pay cheque in crores for Sidhu, his staying away from parliamentary elections would indirectly convey to the Congress that he was not interested in central politics, opined an analyst. A source close to him said, “Navjot Sidhu has always been interested in serving Punjab. He has already sacrificed a lot to stay in state politics. For him, Punjab and its people are supreme. He was once offered too much to be in Delhi, but he chose his home state.”

Already a divided house, the Punjab Congress could have gained much from Sidhu’s star appeal. He has been one of the biggest critics of the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government, regularly targeting its policies on “illegal mining, liquor trade, financial mess and law and order”.

Talking to The Tribune, Sidhu said he didn’t own luxury hotels nor did he, like several Punjab leaders, have alternate source of income from liquor or mining business. “As a responsible father and husband, I have to eke out a living and thus opted for the IPL. I need to earn as my wife is battling cancer. Money is also required for my daughter’s wedding,” he said.

Sidhu said this, however, didn’t mean he would stay away from politics or the people of Punjab. “I am a loyal Congressman and I stand by my leader Rahul Gandhi. I will campaign wherever the party wants me to,” he affirmed.

Need to eke out a living As a responsible father and husband, I have to eke out a living and thus opted for the IPL. I need to earn as my wife is battling cancer. Money is needed for my daughter’s wedding too. — Navjot Sidhu, Cong

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Cricket #IPL #Navjot Sidhu