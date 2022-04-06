Navjot Singh Sidhu visits kin of group clash victim

Gurdaspur, April 5
Former PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu today visited the family of Sukhraj Singh, one of the four persons killed in cross-firing between two groups, at Phulra village yesterday.
Sidhu has lately been making his presence felt by visiting party workers who have been victims of police “highhandedness”. He was accompanied by former Batala MLA Ashwani Sekhri and former PCC vice president Sukhwinder Singh Danny.
Suggesting displeasure with the PCC ex-chief, the five Congress MLAs from the district stayed away. —
