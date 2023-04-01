Navjot Sidhu’s release today, all eyes on who rallies behind him

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, March 31

With former PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu being released from the Patiala Jail on Saturday, the focus is back on the infighting in the Congress.

All eyes are on who rallies behind Sidhu, as he steps out of the jail after serving one-year imprisonment in a 1988 roadrage case.

It is not clear that which of the top party leaders have been deputed to receive the ex-PCC chief tomorrow.

Released prematurely ADGP (Prisons) B Chandrashekhar on Friday confirmed that Sidhu was being released from the jail on Saturday. Notably, Sidhu is being prematurely released for his good conduct

Behind the bars since May 20 last year, his date of release from the jail was May 16. According to norms, Sidhu can get up to 60-day remission for working in the jail factory

The sources said PCC chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring was unlikely to be present to welcome Sidhu as he has called a committee meeting in Jalandhar tomorrow. Sources said senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa met Sidhu in the jail today.

While party leaders were anxiously waiting his line of action, his next moves would be closely observed, said a senior leader.

Pro-Sidhu party leaders, including Lal Singh and Mohinder Singh Kaypee along with former PCC chief Shamsher Singh Dullo besides some former MLAs have already made elaborate plans to welcome him in a grand manner.

Lal Singh said, “Along with Kaypee, I had met Sidhu at the jail premises. We will go to Patiala to welcome him.”

Patiala Congress president Narinder Lalli said the party leaders had made elaborate plans for Sidhu’s release. “We will hold langar on the occasion,” he said.

Sidhu’s wife, former MLA Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu, has recently undergone a surgery for Stage-II invasive cancer.

Relatives said the family did not have any particular plans to welcome him in view of her surgery.

Tweeting about her husband’s love for Punjab, she expressed her joy over his premature release.

Sidhu’s son Karan said they were eagerly waiting for his return. He said whenever his father faced setbacks, he emerged stronger.

