Sikh bodies block NH in Faridkot, seek justice in 2015 desecration cases; Navjot Sidhu joins protest

PTI

Chandigarh, April 6

Various Sikh bodies on Wednesday blocked the Bathinda-Amritsar national highway in Faridkot, seeking justice in the 2015 desecration cases and subsequent police firing incident. Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu joined the protest.

The family of one of the victims of the police firing incident had given a call for blocking the highway for an indefinite period in protest against the alleged delay in the delivery of justice.

Traffic moving towards Bathinda and Amritsar was diverted at many points, said a police official.

Former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu joined the protest and demanded a fast-track court for the delivery of justice in the cases.

The incidents related to the theft of a ‘bir’ (copy) of the Guru Ganth Sahib, putting up handwritten sacrilegious posters and torn pages of the holy book found scattered at Bargari, took place in Faridkot in 2015.

In the police firing at those protesting against the desecration incidents, two people—Krishan Bhagwan Singh and Gurjit Singh—were killed. The incident had taken place in Faridkot’s Behbal Kalan.

Sukhraj Singh, the son of Krishan Bhagwan Singh, has been holding a protest for more than 100 days at Behbal Kalan to seek justice.

He said, “We are blocking the national highway for an indefinite period.”

After joining the protest, former MLA and Congress leader Navjot Sidhu demanded from the Bhagwant Mann-led government to set up a fast-track court to ensure justice in the matter.

“I today demand that a fast-track court should be set up for the delivery of justice. Hearing should take place every day. Bhagwant (Mann) you are also the home minister and you are the younger brother. I urge you to set up a fast-track court and ensure justice,” said Sidhu.

Sidhu said AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal had said that action could be taken against the sacrilege incidents within 24 hours as he referred to the Delhi chief minister’s earlier statement.