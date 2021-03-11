Behbal Kalan: Sikh bodies call for protest on Sept 1

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, August 16

Members of various Sikh organisations under the banner of “Insaaf Morcha” today assembled at Behbal Kalan village and criticised the state government for not taking the sacrilege and police firing incidents to its logical conclusion.

“The leaders gave a call to all the Sikhs to assemble at the dharna site on September 1,” said Sukhraj Singh, son of Bhagwan Krishan Singh, who died in the police firing at Behbal Kalan in October 2015.

Meanwhile, Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan also attended the meeting today. He claimed the state government was working earnestly on these cases. Unlike earlier, Sandhwan did not promised any specific date by which the probe would be completed.

All-India Congress Kisan Union chief and Bholath MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira, who also attended the meeting, said his party was voted out of the power due to its failure to deliver justice in the police firing and sacrilege cases.

“The Aam Aadmi Party, which used these incidents as a poll plank to grab power has failed to deliver justice. Rather the AAP was torpedoing the investigation. Kunwar Vijay Pratap, former IGP and incumbent AAP MLA, who investigated all these incidents, was not allowed by the government to discuss these incidents in the Vidhan Sabha,” alleged Khaira.

“The police officers, who did not extend any kind of help to Kunwar Vijay Pratap, during the investigations have been given plum postings by the state government,” said Khaira.

