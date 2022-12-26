Sikh bodies object to designating Sahibzadas' martyrdom day as 'Veer Bal Diwas'

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 25

A day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to attend the Veer Bal Diwas programme in Delhi on Monday, various Sikh bodies, including the SGPC, objected to the Union Government designating the occasion as ‘Veer Bal Diwas’ here on Sunday.

Sahibzadas referred to as ‘Babas’ Calling the martyrdom day ‘Veer Bal Diwas’ is against Sikh philosophy as Sahibzadas are referred to as ‘Babas’ and not ‘bal’ (children). Referring to them as children belittles their tall stature as their sacrifice was of extremely huge stature. Sikh bodies

Countering the BJP-led Centre’s move, the SGPC called upon the Sikh community around the world to observe the occasion as ‘Sahibzade Shahadat Diwas’.

Sikh bodies are of the view that any decision in relation to Sikh Gurus and their family members should be taken by the Akal Takht in the light of Sikh philosophy and principles.

They said that calling the martyrdom day ‘Veer Bal Diwas’ is against Sikh philosophy as Sahibzadas are referred to as ‘Babas’ and not ‘Bal’ (children).

Referring to them as children belittles their tall stature as their sacrifice was of extremely huge stature.

Cautioning the sangat of the government’s “tricks and move” to destroy Sikh history and heritage, Harjinder Singh Dhami, SGPC president, appealed to them to be vigilant.

Accusing the Centre of tinkering with Sikh history, he said Harmeet Singh Kalka, president of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), was conniving with the government. He urged the DSGMC to refrain from the event which was “distorting” Sikh heritage.

He asked if the government really wants to pay homage to Sahibzade, then what is the problem in observing the occasion as ‘Sahibzade Shahadat Diwas’.

On the directions of the Akal Takht, a committee of Sikh scholars had suggested the name ‘Sahibzade Shahadat Diwas’ but the Narendra Modi did not pay heed to it, he alleged.

#akal takht #narendra modi #sahibzadas #SGPC #Sikhs #veer bal diwas