Sikh bodies seek 'visa on arrival' for pilgrims visting Pakistan gurdwaras

Amritsar, October 30

Liberalised visa policy, upkeep of the Sikh shrines and resumption of train service between India and Pakistan were the main issues raised during the centenary of Shaheedi Saka (martyrdom massacre) Panja Sahib at Gurdwara Sri Panja Sahib in Hasan Abdal in Pakistan today.

The samagam was jointly organised by the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (PSGPC) and Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

About the incident A special “ardas” was held at Hasan Abdal railway station, where the incident took place on October 30, 1922

Around 200 volunteers had blocked the rail track as they wanted to serve langar to the Sikh detainees

The train was brought to a screeching halt, but not before mowing down at least 11 volunteers

Bhai Karam Singh and Bhai Partap Singh succumbed and were declared martyrs

Akal Takht’s officiating jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh said post-Partition, many gurdhams (Sikh shrines), including Gurdwara Panja Sahib, went to Pakistan, towards which the Sikh community had deep reverence and devotion.

He emphasised that the Sikh shrines and institutions need to be strengthened. He believed that the political differences among the neighbouring nations affected the movement of Sikh jathas. “I urge both the governments to initiate on-arrival visas to the Sikhs who aspire to visit the shrines on either side, without any inconvenience,” he said.

He also raised the issue of train service between India and Pakistan being suspended from 2020 onwards. “Train was the most affordable mode of transport for pilgrims. The service should be resumed,” he said.

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami said the Sikhs would continue to follow the footsteps of Shaheed Bhai Karam Singh and Shaheed Bhai Pratap Singh.

Dhami appealed to allow open pilgrimage to the Sikh shrines. He also mentioned about the denial of visas to Sikh personalities who aspired to attend the centenary congregation.

He proposed that the Sikh preachers and raagi jathas must be given multiple visas, so that they could have easy access to the Sikh shrines in Pakistan.

Out of 157 applications submitted by the SGPC, 40 were rejected by Pakistan this time. It was only after the SGPC’s adamant stand that 14 more members were granted visas at the eleventh hour, which included raagis of the Golden Temple, who were to perform during the event.

Dhami also appealed to abolish the condition of passport for pilgrims crossing to pay obeisance at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan’s Narowal district.

PSGPC chief Ameer Singh and additional secretary of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Rana Shahid Saleem assured to take up the issues with the appropriate authorities.

“Pakistan government values minorities. The government is duty bound to maintain shrines of every religion,” said Saleem.

Shiromani Akali Dal leaders Paramjit Singh Sarna and others also addressed the congregation. Family members of the martyrs were honoured during the event.

Meanwhile, the PSGPC and the ETPB assured to build a memorial of Shaheedi Saka Panja Sahib. There was a proposal to set up a sarai at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib and a museum by the ETPB.

