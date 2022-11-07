Sikh body opposes move on Dera Sacha Sauda in Sunam

Sangrur, November 6
Amid strong objections from the Sikh community, followers of the Dera Sacha Sauda, Sirsa, have started preparations to upgrade the Naam Charcha Ghar to a dera in Sunam. Various Sikh organisations have already started opposing the move.
“We will oppose the decision if the Sirsa dera tries to open another dera here. In the past as well, Punjab had faced serious problems due to this dera. We have also requested the Punjab Government not to take up the proposal,” said Bhupinder Bhalwan, member, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee.
Gurnaib Singh, district chief, Shiromani Akali Dal, Amritsar, said to maintain peace, the government should keep a check on the activities of the dera and should not allow the opening of any new ones.
Dera head Gurmeet Ram Rahim, who is out on a parole for 40 days from Sunaria jail, had asked his followers a few days ago to contact the administrative block of the dera headquarter at Sirsa, after some followers requested for the opening of a dera in Sunam.
“We do not have any enmity with any community. In fact, we are helping all communities through social works. In the coming days, we will meet our administrative block members,” said Harinder Mangwal, state panel member of dera.
The Naam Charcha Ghar in Sunam is spread over around two acres, but the dera authorities need at least 10 acres to upgrade it to a dera.
