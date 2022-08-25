'Disrespect' to rare Sikh literature: SGPC's 4-member sub-panel visits library at Punjabi University

Patiala, August 24
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has formed a four-member sub-committee to probe the alleged disrespect and damage to rare books related to the Sikh literature at Punjabi University.
The sub-committee members today visited Dr Ganda Singh Punjabi reference library and also met the Vice Chancellor.
The Secular Youth Federation of India (SYFI) said rare books were thrown on the ground and their photographs were circulated online. While the university had formed its own committee to probe the matter, the students wrote to Akal Takht Jathedar and SGPC chief.
Chairman of the sub-committee Jarnail Singh Kartarpur said other members include Chamkaur Singh, director, Tohra Institute of Advanced Studies in Sikhism, Prof Paramveer Singh of Punjabi University and Dr Yogeshwar Singh, incharge (research board), SGPC.
“Akal Takht Jathedar has also written to the SGPC in this regard. We are investigating the matter. We visited the campus library and also met the Vice Chancellor today. The report will be submitted to the SGPC,” said Kartarpur.
