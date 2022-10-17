Global Sikh Council writes to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on forced conversions

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 16

The Global Sikh Council (GSC) today urged Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to enact a law declaring conversions through force and inducement as a criminal offence, besides reserving jobs for Punjabis.

The resolution was unanimously passed by the GSC members of 14 countries during a conference titled “Sikhi in the 21st century”.

Dr Kanwaljit Kaur, chief, GSC, said they had been alerting the Sikhs, including the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), and the state government about unethical conversions taking place in Punjab.

She said a comprehensive report had already been submitted to the CM and the government should bring out a legislation against forceful conversions as the same was promised by Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal while campaigning for the 2022 Assembly poll.

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami assured the members that he would personally go through the issues raised by the GSC and would work towards their implementation.

Some of the issues raised by the GSC pertained to dharam parchaar, especially training of parcharaks, conversions, preservation of the Sikh heritage, implementation of Nanakshahi calendar, allocation of funds for education, healthcare and employment of the needy.

