Sikh delegation meets minority panel chief, seeks release of ‘Bandi Singhs’

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 26

Members of the Political Sikh Prisoners Rihai Morcha (Delhi) and the Akali Dal (United) met National Commission for Minorities chairman Iqbal Singh Lalpura on Wednesday, seeking the release of Sikh "political prisoners".

In the one-hour meeting, there was a discussion on "obstacles" in the release of these Sikhs. Two separate memorandums were submitted to Lalpura. Also, a request was made to instruct all state governments to impose the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act on those who "sabotage" Guru Granth Sahib.

The delegation demanded that Surat Singh Khalsa, who has been "illegally placed under house arrest" by the Punjab Police for the past seven years, be released forthwith. It drew Lalpura's attention to how the "sentence review board" of the Government of Delhi had not met for the past seven months. During its last meeting in March 2022, the board had put off a decision regarding the Devinder Pal Singh Bhullar case, the delegation said.

