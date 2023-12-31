Sikh medic knighted by King Charles III

PTI

London, December 30

A British Sikh senior medical professional with over 30 years of general practice (GP) experience has been knighted by King Charles III in the 2024 New Year Honours list.

Dr Amritpal Singh Hungin, Emeritus Professor of General Practice at Newcastle University, received a Knighthood for services to medicine on Friday night, including nearly 30 Indian-origin healthcare professionals, philanthropists and community activists honoured for their selfless service to society.

Selfless service Dr Amritpal Singh Hungin, Emeritus Professor of General Practice at Newcastle University, received a Knighthood for services to medicine

Nearly 30 Indian-origin healthcare professionals, philanthropists and community activists honoured for their selfless service to society

Professor Pali Hungin, as he is known, was the founding Dean of Medicine at Durham University and a former president of the British Medical Association (BMA). “The New Year’s Honours List recognises the exceptional achievements of people across the country and those who have shown the highest commitment to selflessness and compassion,” said British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. “To all honourees, you are the pride of this country and an inspiration to us all,” he said.

Among the British Indian Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBEs) include Baldev Parkash Bhardwaj for services to the community in Oldbury, West Midlands; Dr Dipankar Datta, Chair of the South Asia Voluntary Enterprise, for services to charity; Munir Patel, CEO of XRAIL Group, for services to rail exports; Dr Shriti Pattani, President of the Society of Occupational Medicine, for services to occupational health; Rajwinder Singh, Principal Project Sponsor of the Prison Infrastructure Team at the UK’s Ministry of Justice, for public service; Vinaichandra Guduguntla Venkatesham, CEO of Arsenal Football Club, for services to sport.

The Cabinet Office said more than 1,200 recipients had been awarded this year for their exceptional achievements, including Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBEs) conferred upon a cross-section, including British Indians such as Dr Sanjay Bhandari, Chair of anti-racism charity Kick It Out for services to sport and Jayshree Rajkotia, Trustee and Vice Chair of the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, UK, for services to Indian culture.

Other Indian-origin recipients of MBEs include Tajinder Kaur Banwait for services to business and to the beauty industry; Dr Manav Bhavsar for services to healthcare, particularly during Covid-19; Nilesh Bhasker Dosa for services to social equality; Dr Dinendra Singh Gill for services to pre-hospital and trauma care in Wales; Dr Gian Parkash Gopal for services to the Hindu community and to multi-faith Cohesion in Oxfordshire; Jasdeep Hari Bhajan Singh Khalsa for charitable services to the Sikh community; Dr Meenakshi Nagpaul for services to the NHS; and Satish Manilal Parmar for public service, among others.

Healthcare and charity work also dominates among the Indian-origin Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEMs) such as Chandra Shekhar Biyani for services to medical education and Harbaksh Singh Grewal for services to charity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#England #King Charles #London #Sikhs