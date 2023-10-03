Sikh patient faces ‘racism’ in UK hospital

PTI

London, October 2

In a shocking incident of “institutional racism” in the UK, nurses reportedly tied a Sikh patient’s beard with plastic gloves, leaving him in his own urine and offering him food he could not eat for religious reasons, according to a media report.

Despite the man complaining about the discrimination in a note on his deathbed, the nurses were allowed to carry on working, The Independent has reported, quoting from a dossier leaked to it by the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC). The council has launched an investigation into the newspaper’s revelations.

A senior NMC whistleblower claims that the regulator has failed to address ‘institutional racism’ in its ranks for 15 years.

No other details of the man or the hospital were given in the report. The whistleblower has urged the NMC to address the alleged racial bias amid claims of ‘alarming racism’ within the organisation, the report said.

#England #London #Sikhs