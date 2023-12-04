Sikh pilgrim from India dies in Lahore

PTI

Lahore, December 3

A Sikh pilgrim, who was in his 70s, died reportedly due to a cardiac arrest in Lahore, an official said on Sunday.

Preetam Singh complained of pain in his chest on Saturday evening. He was taken to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology in Lahore where doctors could not save his life, said an official of the Evacuee Trust Property Board, which looks after the affairs of the minorities’ holy places.

He said the body of Singh was handed over to the BSF at the Wagah border where his wife was also present.

Currently, over 2,500 Indian Sikhs are in Pakistan in connection with Guru Nanak Dev’s birth anniversary festivities.

