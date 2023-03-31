Sikh priest attacked with sharp-edged weapons in Tarn Taran; leg chopped off

Amritsar, March 31
A Sikh priest was attacked with sharp-edged weapons and his leg was chopped off in Tarn Taran district, a police official said on Friday.
Sukhchain Singh (32) was attacked last night in Khadoor Sahib town and the attackers managed to escape after the incident, Senior Superintendent of Police Gurmit Chohan said.
The priest was admitted to a hospital and two surgeries were done. He is now out of danger, Chohan said.
The priest was employed at a gurdwara in Bannia village.
"His leg was chopped off brutally, besides deep cuts were inflicted on his hand's finger. His leg which the miscreants chopped off was not found around," the SSP said.
Police have registered a case based on the statement of his family and the culprits will be arrested soon, the SSP added.
