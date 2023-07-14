Sikh shrine in Pakistan damaged

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 13

A major portion of Gurdwara Rori Sahib in Lahore’s Jahman village collapsed after heavy rain lashed the city over the past few days.

The Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) has demanded the intervention of the governments and Sikh bodies on the either side of the border to preserve the remains of the shrine.

INTACH, Punjab, convener Brig Gen. Balwinder Singh (retd) said the gurdwara is just 1.5 km from the Indo-Pak border. “The shrine was already in bad shape due to the neglect of authorities concerned. Neither the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee nor Pakistan authorities ever thought of preserving the monument. Now, due to the recent rains, a large part of the gurdwara collapsed on Sunday. The overflowing water from a pond was seeping into the structure,” he said.

#Pakistan #Sikhs