Sikh teen stabbed to death in London street fight, 4 held

PTI

London, November 17

A British Sikh teenager died of stab injuries in a street fight in south-west London. The Metropolitan Police on Friday identified the victim as Simarjeet Singh Nangpal.

The police said four men were in custody after being arrested on suspicion of the murder, which occurred in the Hounslow area of London in the early hours of Wednesday.

Detectives from the specialist crime unit said they continue to piece together the events leading up to the tragic death of 17-year-old Simarjeet and reassured the community of working hard to bring those responsible to justice.

“We are working round the clock to find those responsible for Simarjeet’s murder, as his family members struggle to come to terms with their loss,” said Detective Inspector Martin Thorpe.

“Four men have been arrested and our inquiry continues. ,” he said. The suspects in the case were all arrested at the scene.

