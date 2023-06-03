Sikh teen's killing: Akal Takht asks Centre to step in

Amritsar, June 2
Akal Takht has condemned the incident that occurred in the Ukhalad village of Maharashtra wherein 14-year-old Kirpal Singh was killed, while Avtar Singh (16) and Arun Singh (15) were injured when their domestic pigs entered the jurisdiction of another community. Akal Takht’s officiating Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh has demanded the intervention of the Centre and asked it to initiate exemplary action against the culprits.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
70 killed, 350 hurt as 3 trains collide in Odisha's Balasore
Modi, Murmu express grief; Rs 12 lakh ex gratia
Trafficking trail: 27 agents booked, but only 4 arrested
Many fled abroad | Cops to issue lookout circular
'Stripped, starved, thrashed', 43-year-old recalls tale of woe
9 more Punjab women rescued from Oman
Wrestler told PM Modi of sexual abuse by Brij Bhushan 2 years ago, says FIR
‘Groping, stalking, coercion, intimidation’ — wrestlers narr...
Arrest WFI chief by June 9: Khap ultimatum
Mahapanchayat threatens to resume Jantar Mantar stir