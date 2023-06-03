Sikh teen's killing: Akal Takht asks Centre to step in

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 2

Akal Takht has condemned the incident that occurred in the Ukhalad village of Maharashtra wherein 14-year-old Kirpal Singh was killed, while Avtar Singh (16) and Arun Singh (15) were injured when their domestic pigs entered the jurisdiction of another community. Akal Takht’s officiating Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh has demanded the intervention of the Centre and asked it to initiate exemplary action against the culprits.