Sikh tradition a living example of one India, strong India: PM Modi

New Delhi, April 29

Sikh tradition is a living example of one India, strong India and the community has become synonymous with the national spirit of courage, prowess and diligence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday.

He was addressing a 100-member Sikh delegation led by Chandigarh University Chancellor and Chief Patron of NID Foundation Satnam Singh Sandhu at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg.

The delegation included CEO of Sony Pictures Network India NP Singh, social leader Peter Virdee, boxer Simranjit Baath and former Canadian MP Ruby Dhalla.

Sikh Gurus are a source of inspiration and Sikh tradition is a living tradition of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’, the PM said.

Remembering his association with the community and how visiting gurdwaras, partaking of ‘langar’ and living with Sikhs has been part of his life journey, the PM said the Sikh Gurus spent their entire lives uniting the nation and left their imprints all over India from Gujarat to Bihar.

“The Sikh tradition is a living tradition of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’. The nation remains grateful for the community’s contribution to India’s Independence and later. India’s history is incomplete without the mention of Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s contributions, Sikhs’ struggle against the British and the Jallianwala Bagh tragedy,” the PM said.

Saluting the Sikh spirit of service and enterprise, PM Modi said India’s rising stature made diaspora the proudest and opened new horizons for them as the world viewed them with greater respect.

Lauding the Indian diaspora across the globe, Modi said he had always considered them country’s ambassadors. Recalling his visits to multiple Sikh shrines abroad, the PM said a new India was now emerging.

“The biggest teaching of the Gurus is the sense of duty, bravery and service. Indians all over the world have reached great heights without any resources, only by the dint of hard work. This sentiment is now imbibing the spirit of new India, which is scaling greater heights and is leaving an impression on the world,” the PM said, noting how India belied old perceptions and doubts in its war against Covid by creating the largest vaccine shield anywhere globally.

