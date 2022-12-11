 Sikh woman in Canada stabbed to death : The Tribune India

Sikh woman in Canada stabbed to death

Sikh woman in Canada stabbed to death

Photo for representation. File photo



PTI

Toronto, December 10

A 40-year-old Sikh woman has been killed at her home in Canada and her husband arrested as a suspect, according to the Canadian police.

Harpreet Kaur was stabbed multiple times at her home in Surrey, British Columbia, on Wednesday night, CBC News reported on Friday.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said they were called to a residence in the Newton area shortly before 9.30 pm on Wednesday after reports of a stabbing.

When the officers arrived, they found a woman with life-threatening injuries who was rushed to the hospital where she died of her injuries, the report said.

Sgt Timothy Pierotti of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is investigating the homicide along with the Surrey RCMP serious crime unit.

Kaur’s husband, also 40, was arrested as a suspect at the scene of the stabbing, but has since been released, the report said.

The police have appealed to anyone who has information about Kaur or her death to come forward and help investigators gather enough information to secure charges.

“Our investigators have been working non-stop,” Pierotti said. “These incidents have a significant impact, not only on the family and friends of the victim but the entire community. Surrey RCMP’s victim services have been engaged and are available to anyone in need of assistance”, he was quoted as saying.

The incident comes just days after 21-year-old Pawanpreet Kaur, another Canadian-Sikh woman, was shot dead outside a gas station in Mississauga on December 3.

Last month, an Indian-origin teenager Mehakpreet Sethi was stabbed to death by another teenager in a high school parking lot in Canada’s British Columbia province.

