Sikhs’ body to move SC for poll at Patna Sahib

New Delhi, June 3
Sikh politics at Patna Sahib has taken a new turn. A group of Sikhs has formed the ‘Patna Sahib Panth Sewak Jatha’ to seek the elections to the Takht Patna Sahib Parbandhak Committee, whose term ended in July last year.
A meeting of the Sikh community was convened on June 1 at Patna and the decision was taken to form a seven-member body, said Charanjeet Singh, a former general secretary of the Takht Patna Sahib Parbandhak Committee, who will lead the ‘jatha’.
A statement of the Patna Sahib Sewak Jatha said, besides Charanjeet Singh, a six-member panel had been formed comprising social and religious activists.
A statement of the jatha said it would uphold the constitution of Takht Patna Sahib and decided to “approach the Supreme Court to ensure immediate elections to the committee”.
