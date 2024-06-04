Sikhs’ body to move SC for poll at Patna Sahib

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 3

Sikh politics at Patna Sahib has taken a new turn. A group of Sikhs has formed the ‘Patna Sahib Panth Sewak Jatha’ to seek the elections to the Takht Patna Sahib Parbandhak Committee, whose term ended in July last year.

A meeting of the Sikh community was convened on June 1 at Patna and the decision was taken to form a seven-member body, said Charanjeet Singh, a former general secretary of the Takht Patna Sahib Parbandhak Committee, who will lead the ‘jatha’.

A statement of the Patna Sahib Sewak Jatha said, besides Charanjeet Singh, a six-member panel had been formed comprising social and religious activists.

A statement of the jatha said it would uphold the constitution of Takht Patna Sahib and decided to “approach the Supreme Court to ensure immediate elections to the committee”.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Sikhs #Takht Sri Patna Sahib