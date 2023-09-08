Sikhs' dedication to help others comes in for praise from Australian MP

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 8

A video has recently gone viral on social media in which Australian Member of Parliament Brad Battin can be seen appreciating and praising the Sikh community.

In the video, the Australian MP said, “Whenever there are disasters and emergencies, Sikhs turn up with food and support.”

The MP said that during the bushfires “Sikhs ensured food to the firefighters to protect others”.

The video shared on X says, “Impressed by the Sikh community’s dedication to volunteer service, Liberal Party member for #Berwick @BradBattinMP remarked, ‘We have a strong culture of volunteering in Australia, but the Sikhs have elevated it.’

“He fondly remembered that during the Australian bushfires, it was the Sikh community who swiftly stepped forward to ensure that firefighters were well-fed and energized to save lives.

“He was in Amritsar to visit #SriDarbarSahib (the Golden Temple) in Amritsar.

Impressed by the Sikh community's dedication to volunteer service, Liberal Party member for #Berwick @BradBattinMP remarked, "We have a strong culture of volunteering in Australia, but the Sikhs have elevated it."



He fondly remembered that during the Australian bushfires, it… pic.twitter.com/wxZiyRNVGP — Ravinder Singh Robin ਰਵਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ رویندرسنگھ روبن (@rsrobin1) September 7, 2023

Battin retweeted the video on his X handle, “The Sikh community have much to offer. The volunteering, support for those in need and commitment to humanitarian causes is above and beyond. We thank them for their service in Vic including at disasters like our major bushfires, floods and even their support for feeding locals.”

The Sikh community have much to offer. The volunteering, support for those in need and commitment to humanitarian causes is above and beyond.



We thank them for their service in Vic including at disasters like our major bushfires, floods and even their support for feeding locals https://t.co/OdxU3mzhmM — Brad Battin MP (@BradBattinMP) September 7, 2023

#Darbar Sahib Amritsar #Golden Temple Amritsar #Sikhs #Social Media