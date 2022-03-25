Sikhs have excelled globally: PM

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 24

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met a delegation of eminent Sikh scholars and luminaries that called on him at his official residence. Addressing the delegation, the PM said Sikhs had made a huge contribution to struggle for country’s Independence and even today, Sikh soldiers were guarding the borders of the nation.

He said apart from guarding the frontiers, intellectuals from the community were leading the society in different fields. He said he was proud of the community members who had earned global fame. Modi said their government was committed to resolving issues being faced by the Sikhs. BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa thanked the PM for swift resolution of problems of the community. He said for the past 70 years, Sikhs had been facing several problems that had been ignored by successive governments. The delegation thanked the PM for taking steps for resolving their issues.

Prominent members included KBS Sidhu, a former IAS officer; Karamjit Singh, Vice Chancellor, Jagat Guru Nanak Dev Open University, Patiala; Dr Jaspal Singh Sandhu, Vice Chancellor, Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar; Babbu Tir, PPSC member; Dr PS Pasricha, former chairman, Takht Hazur Sahib Board; Harmeet Singh Kalka, president, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee; Tarlochan Singh, chairman, Khalsa College, and Dr HS Gill, Chancellor, Adesh Medical University, Punjab. —

#harmeet singh kalka #manjinder singh sirsa #narendra modi #Sikhs