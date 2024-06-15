 Sikhs have forgiven Congress: Ex-CM Charanjit Singh Channi : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • Sikhs have forgiven Congress: Ex-CM Charanjit Singh Channi
#DECODEPUNJAB

Sikhs have forgiven Congress: Ex-CM Charanjit Singh Channi

'Congress made mistakes earlier and has apologised and sought forgiveness many times'



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 15

Newly elected Congress MP from Jalandhar and former Congress Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi in an exclusive interview with Jupinderjit Singh and Rajmeet Singh for a brand new video show from The Tribune’s multimedia stables called ‘Decode Punjab’, spoke on the evolving politics in the state — on the BJP’s fast-growing presence in the state, on Congress’ infighting and on the election of Sikh radicals from Khadoor Sahib and Faridkot.

Q. After the 2022 Assembly election debacle, did you expect a big win in the Lok Sabha elections?

A. By the time I got the opportunity to serve the state as Chief Minister for 111 days, people had already made up their minds for badlav (change) as the AAP had created an illusionary pitch that they were great revolutionaries. People were under the wrong impression that the AAP would bring a much-hyped badlav. We had no alternative to this pitch of illusionary badlav. However, the AAP was unable to solve the issues they had raised. People gave me a big mandate due to AAP’s bad performance and my tenure of 111 days.

Q. What were the mistakes/reasons for your 2022 debacle? Did you introspect and improve upon it?

A. We had the anti-incumbency of four-and-a-half years of Capt Amarinder Singh-led Congress government in our cradle. People’s mood was for change. People were attracted by the slogans for badlav. They said they had seen the Akalis and the Congress, now they wanted change. But people have realised that the AAP has failed to perform. They have withdrawn from the AAP and voted for the Congress.

Q. Did infighting contribute to the Congress debacle in 2022?

A. Sunil Jakhar played a very damaging role. He was a traitor as he had already met BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. When he was in the Congress, he gave a damaging statement that being a Hindu he was not made the Chief Minister. It was false. Now, Ravneet Bittu, who lost the Lok Sabha election from Ludhiana, has been made a Union Minister but Jakhar being the Punjab BJP chief should have been accommodated. He was a senior leader. But he has not given a statement that he has been ignored for a ministerial berth being a Hindu, while a Sikh has been made.

Q. Navjot Singh Sidhu is accused of dividing the party. What role does he have in the party? What is his future?

A. Everyone knows about the role Sidhu played. I do not want to comment on it. But I want to say one thing, just like a relative who does not come to attend your marriage functions, what is the use of a political person if he does not campaign for the party in elections?

Q. Who is the leader of the Punjab Congress at present? How do you see your role in the Punjab Congress now and for the 2027 Assembly elections?

A. There is no question about who is the leader. Raja Warring is the state party chief, Partap Bajwa is the CLP leader and I am a former Chief Minister. We all are performing the roles given to us by the party. There is no issue of who is the leader, everyone is the leader in the given role. After being elected as an MP, I will act as an Opposition leader. I have to represent Punjab and Jalandhar in Parliament and I will do it with all sincerity and energy. I have never run away from my role as a former Chief Minister. I speak whenever required. We all highlighted the mistakes and non-fulfilment of promises by the AAP. We have results in front of us.

Q. You played an important role in dethroning Capt Amarinder Singh. How do you rate him as a leader?

A. He was a good leader and this was the reason we kept on electing him. But everyone has his age and time. Now, he is old and he may not devote the same time to politics.

Q. Do you think there is a vacuum of leadership in the party? It is still searching for its leader in the state?

A. There is no vacuum of leadership in the party. It is not about becoming the Chief Minister. Everyone should work as a team. The Congress can never be defeated if it works as a team. In 2022 the teamwork was missing as people like Sunil Jakhar played a negative role. Faces were always there and would be there in the future. But people with self-interest damage the party’s ideology and people reject such leaders. The potential of a leader is known during performance. When I was made Chief Minister for 111 days, people asked me what he would do, but later they said what to do with him. There were many conspiracies against me. But the people have repaid our performance in the Lok Sabha elections. PPC chief Amarinder Raja Warring and CLP leader Partap Bajwa and former Deputy CM Sukhjinder Randhawa are performing in their ways.

Q. Other parties claim that you won because of votes garnered from different deras?

A. It is wrong to say so. Every section of society, be it farmers, shopkeepers, poor persons or salaries, voted for me because of my performance as the Chief Minister for 111 days. Both the AAP and the BJP have been rejected for their anti-farmer, anti-businessmen and anti-poor policies. All the deras had asked their followers to use their discretion in voting. Prices of sand had increased manifold due to illegal mining along rivers, the problem of drugs is at its peak and the financial position of the state has gone for a toss. I have made videos on illegal mining but no action has been taken. The AAP Government is sleeping over people’s issues. They got three Parliament seats because of the mistakes the party made, otherwise they would have been in our kitty.

Q. Is it the failure of the AAP Government to control the illegal sand mining, drug menace and law and order situation or is political patronage behind it?

A. Those giving shelter get involved with the mafia. However, the party leader should have the ability to run the state. I have always said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is still running the stage (as an artist) not the state. He should step down and give the reins to someone else to run the state, as he does not have the ability.

Q. How do you see the role of the BJP and the Akalis in the recently held Lok Sabha elections, especially from the polarisation of votes?

A. The BJP has tried to spew poison in the state to divide the communities. They have resorted to sectarianism by trying to divide the Hindu and Dalit votes. But they have not been successful as people have rejected their policy of divide and rule. Cutting across religion and caste lines, Punjabis have collectively rejected the BJP’s ideology. But voters gave them a befitting reply. They did not give them any seats so that there was no division in the communities. They also lured people with money and rations, but people still rejected them.

Q. The Congress did not ally with the AAP in Punjab due to the registration of cases against several Congressmen. You said all corruption cases were political vendetta. Is there a future for this alliance?

A. See, neither they accept this alliance in Punjab nor do we. It is simple. Both the AAP and the BJP are the same. They adopt arm-twisting tactics to achieve their objectives. The BJP misuses the Enforcement Directorate (ED) while the Punjab AAP misuses the Vigilance Department. But people have rejected this kind of work by both parties. Let’s see if they again resort to the same means now or not. I feel they will continue with their old strategy. But they will suffer more losses by treading the same path.

Q. This election has also seen victories of Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa—the son of an assassin of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi—and a self-styled Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh. What do these results mean for Punjab?

A. There is no meaning. I feel we should not relate Khalsa’s victory to his past. A candidate has his calibre, and promise and works to seek votes. We should accept a democratically elected person. If someone has some evil plans, those would be known in due time and the public will not forgive them. For instance, Khalsa was just a small boy when all that happened. We should wait and see what are his plans and where he tries to take society. We will stand against him if he takes a negative path.

Q. The Congress still faces the allegation of causing Operation Bluestar and anti-Sikh riots, yet the party got seats from the state. How do you explain that?

A. A party’s policy depends on the leaders of a given time. It does not mean that if one leader made a mistake, the next one will also repeat it. So, we condemn Operation Bluestar and have sought forgiveness from the people. Even Rahul Gandhi pays regular obeisance at the Golden Temple and cleans shoes. The Congress had made mistakes earlier. However, the BJP is committing mistakes in the present time. Their leaders are pursuing divisive policies. The Congress made mistakes earlier and has apologised and sought forgiveness many times. The Sikh community is bakshanhaar (large-hearted). It has forgiven the party.

Q. What is the game plan of the BJP for Punjab?

A. See, no one can say what is in the heart of a person. But this is sure, that in the last ten years of BJP rule, it has tried to destroy the farming sector which is the backbone of Punjab’s economy. The Centre is not lifting the farmer’s produce in time, so the farmer stops sowing those. Our Chief Minister is not the Chief Minister of Punjab. He is a tool in the hands of Home Minister Amit Shah. The BJP can dethrone Bhagwant Mann at any time. He doesn’t have the support of even five MLAs. The BJP is waiting for the right time.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Charanjit Channi #Congress #Sikhs


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab hikes electricity rates; 10 to 12 paise per unit increase for domestic users, 15 paise per unit for industry

2
Trending

US President Joe Biden’s faux pas at G7 Summit in Italy; ‘wanders off’ only to be pulled back by Italian PM Meloni

3
Delhi

Delhi LG grants prosecution sanction against Arundhati Roy under UAPA: Officials

4
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

Not Kohli or Bumrah, Canada all-rounder Pargat Singh names Indian player he wants to meet after match

5
Punjab

Punjab man who died in Kuwait fire was sole breadwinner of his family

6
India

Sheena Bora's bones 'missing', CBI admits in Mumbai court

7
Diaspora

Joe Biden admn urged to take urgent action to protect over 250K Documented Dreamers, mostly Indians

8
Haryana

2 held for thrashing Sikh man in Haryana

9
Himachal

Polish woman raped in Himachal Pradesh's McLeodganj; accused arrested

10
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

Pakistan out of T20 World Cup, 1st-timers US join India in Super Eight

Don't Miss

View All
Punjabi tadka at Indian restaurant in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to orders at G7 Summit
Diaspora

Punjabi tadka in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to Indian delegation

It was a split-second decision: Kerala man narrates chilling details as he makes daring escape from Kuwait fire tragedy
Diaspora

It was a split-second decision: Kerala man's chilling details as he makes daring escape from Kuwait fire tragedy

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Sandhu’s fortunes
Chandigarh

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s fortunes

PUNJABI TADKA: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep and Kulwinder
Punjab

#PunjabiTadka: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep Singh and Kulwinder Kaur

“Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho”: India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash
Trending

'Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho': India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable
Trending

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable

Rs 1 lakh for parking and Rs 8.3 lakh for a seat, the money one will have to shell out to watch the thrill in T20 India-Pakistan match in US
Trending

Rs 1 lakh for parking, Rs 8.3 lakh for a seat, money one will have to shell out to watch T20 India-Pakistan match in US

12-year-old Bihar boy averts major train accident with his presence of mind, video goes viral
Trending

12-year-old Bihar boy averts major train accident with his presence of mind, video goes viral

Top News

Indian elections victory for democratic world: PM at G7

Indian elections victory for democratic world: PM Modi at G7

Bats for ending tech monopoly, cites its use in biggest poll...

Modi and Meloni review progress of India-Italy strategic partnership

PM Modi and Meloni review progress of India-Italy strategic partnership

Discuss India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor

Terror on rise, 50,000 CAPF men head to J&K

Terror on rise, 50,000 CAPF men head to Jammu and Kashmir

Decision before PM’s June 21 visit | Assets of terror sympat...

BJP can topple Mann govt anytime: Channi

BJP can topple Bhagwant Mann govt in Punjab anytime: Charanjit Singh Channi BJP can topple Bhagwant Mann govt in Punjab anytime: Charanjit Singh Channi

Says Sikhs have forgiven Congress

Lord Ram didn’t let ‘arrogant’ BJP secure majority: Indresh

Lord Ram didn’t let ‘arrogant’ BJP secure majority: RSS leader Indresh Kumar

Not Sangh view, ties with party same as before: RSS


Cities

View All

Another fire outbreak at Bhagtanwala dump in Amritsar

Another fire outbreak at Bhagtanwala dump in Amritsar

Police solve blind murder case in four days, 1 nabbed

SHOs, police posts in-charge shifted in Amritsar

Tourists visiting Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar return disappointed

MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla holds meet with admn officials, charts out plan for better civic amenities

Youth hurt in firing outside university

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Chandigarh: Registration and Licensing Authority fails to recover Rs 67.15 lakh from vanity number bidders

Chandigarh: Registration and Licensing Authority fails to recover Rs 67.15 lakh from vanity number bidders

Community centres in Chandigarh to be made fire-safe, work on

We’re committed to providing free water, power in Chandiagrh: Congress MP, AAP Mayor

Forest fires in Mullanpur, Zirakpur

One in every three elderly persons has no income: HelpAge India report

No relief for Arvind Kejriwal yet, bail plea to be heard on June 19

No relief for Arvind Kejriwal yet, bail plea to be heard on June 19

High Court notice to police on Bibhav bail plea status

Sanjay Singh tells Delhi MPs: Talk to Centre, Haryana Govt

With eye on Assembly poll, political parties try to encash on water crisis, BJP leads the charge

Chandni Chowk fire takes toll on businesses, compensation sought

West Assembly by-election: Where fresh breeze of air, potable water is a luxury

Jalandhar West Assembly by-election: Where fresh breeze of air, potable water is a luxury

If Arora wants to rejoin Congress, who can stop him, says MP-elect Channi

The politics of Bhagats, Ravidasias, Sialkotis

2 booked for illegal mining

Police announce Rs 50K cash award for info to help nab ‘Kala Kachha’ gang members

Amid searing heat, power cuts irk residents

Amid searing heat, power cuts irk residents

Cafe staffer kills self in Samrala

AITF condemns hike in power tariff

Rs 8.75L robbery cracked in 48 hrs, 3 held

To curb crime in industrial areas, 5 spl vehicles flagged off

Punish those defacing public properties, Patiala DC tells police

Punish those defacing public properties, Patiala DC tells police

Free workshops on Artificial intelligence at Multani Mal Modi College in Patiala

Man killed as SUV hits bike

Blood donation camp