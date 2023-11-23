Sikhs seek PM Modi's intervention in Kartarpur Sahib incident

IANS

Lucknow, November 23

The Lucknow gurdwara management committee has sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention to ensure that places of worship are duly protected.

The development comes after a video of a dance party near the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara in Pakistan went viral on social media.

Committee chairman Rajendra Singh Bagga said, “Gurdwara Sri Kartarpur Sahib was the last stop in the life of Guru Nanak and is a holy place. The committee has written to Prime Minister Modi asking him to denounce the incident and ensure that the religious faith of the Sikh community is given due respect in Pakistan.”

“Moreover, we have written to the Pakistan embassy demanding that they make a concerted effort to ensure that minorities and their places of worship are protected,” said committee general secretary Harpal Singh Jaggi.

Authorities in Pakistan have rebutted the charges saying the viral video was doctored.

#Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib #Lucknow #Narendra Modi #Pakistan #Sikhs #Social Media