Sikka Khan who met his brother after 74 years at Kartarpur Sahib gets Pak visa

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 28

Pakistan has issued a visa to Sikka Khan, who had got separated during the Partition, to visit his brother and other family members.

Recently, a video of Sikka Khan meeting his Pakistani brother Muhammed Siddique for the first time since the Partition had gone viral.

Sikka remained in India while Siddique and other family members had crossed over to Faisalabad (Pakistan) in 1947.

It was at Kartarpur Sahib that the two brothers met for the first time after 74 years.

Under the 1974 Protocol between India and Pakistan, visits to religious shrines are being facilitated regularly. There is an interest on both the sides to expand the agreed list of shrines and mode of travel.

Meanwhile, India asked Pakistan to utilise the freeze on travel due to Covid to hold discussions under the bilateral Protocol for visits to shrines for pilgrims.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, “Let me underline that India has a positive approach on this matter and is willing to engage with Pakistani side. You are also aware that currently restrictions are in place on the movement and gatherings in the wake of of Covid.”