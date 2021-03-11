Simarjeet Bains case: HC directs Punjab to file ‘specific affidavit’

Saurabh Malik
Chandigarh, May 23
Just about a fortnight after former MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains and others sought the quashing of April 12 order declaring them proclaimed offender in a rape case registered in July 2021 at Ludhiana, the Punjab and Haryana High Court today asked the state of Punjab to file a specific affidavit.
Taking up a bunch of three related petitions, Justice Lisa Gill asked the state counsel to specify in the affidavit “whether the petitioner was ever joined in the investigation of present the FIR and also provide a detail of other FIRs, if any, registered against the petitioner”.
Justice Gill also fixed May 25 as the next date of hearing in the case. Bains and other petitioners were also seeking directions to stay their arrest and permit them to furnish bail bonds before the illaqa magistrate. Directions were also sought to transfer the investigation to the CBI.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
RBI Governor Das hints at another interest rate hike to tame inflation
Retail inflation has been above RBI’s upper tolerance level ...
India will work with partners for inclusive and flexible Indo-Pacific Economic Framework: PM Modi
Says IPEF is declaration of collective desire to make the In...
Khadi Commission head Vinai Kumar Saxena is new Lieutenant Governor of Delhi
Will replace Anil Baijal, who resigned from the post last we...
Thundershower, rain lash north India; cause power blackouts, flight chaos; temperature falls by 11 degrees
Region gets first wet cyclonic storm of the season accompani...
Gyanvapi case: Varanasi court reserves order; verdict expected on Tuesday
Supreme Court had on May 20 transferred the case to District...