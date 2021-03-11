Simarjeet Bains case: HC directs Punjab to file ‘specific affidavit’

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, May 23

Just about a fortnight after former MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains and others sought the quashing of April 12 order declaring them proclaimed offender in a rape case registered in July 2021 at Ludhiana, the Punjab and Haryana High Court today asked the state of Punjab to file a specific affidavit.

Taking up a bunch of three related petitions, Justice Lisa Gill asked the state counsel to specify in the affidavit “whether the petitioner was ever joined in the investigation of present the FIR and also provide a detail of other FIRs, if any, registered against the petitioner”.

Justice Gill also fixed May 25 as the next date of hearing in the case. Bains and other petitioners were also seeking directions to stay their arrest and permit them to furnish bail bonds before the illaqa magistrate. Directions were also sought to transfer the investigation to the CBI.