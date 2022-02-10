Simarjit Singh Bains released after 8 hours of questioning

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 9

A day after he was held in an attempt to murder case, Lok Insaf Party MLA from Atam Nagar Simarjit Singh Bains was on Tuesday released, as his questioning failed to yield any evidence against him.

Will examine proof Bains was rounded up on the basis of an FIR. Videos of the spot and eyewitnesses’ account will be examined to know the truth. Ravcharan Singh Brar, Joint CP (Rural)

The police said Bains was questioned for over eight hours, but no such incriminating evidence was found against him, leading to his release. The LIP MLA, his son and 32 others were booked on the complaint of Congress leaders, who had alleged that supporters of Bains led by his son Ajay Preet damaged the Toyota Fortuner of party candidate Kamaljit Singh Karwal, a Bolero of another leader at Gill market in Shimlapuri on Monday. The FIR also mentions that the MLA had fired gunshots at Karwal.

“Bains was rounded up by the police from the court complex on the basis of the FIR. Videos of the spot will be examined and eyewitnesses will be questioned to know the truth. For the time being, Bains has been released. He will join the investigation when required,” said Joint CP Rural Ravcharan Singh Brar.

On Wednesday, Bains went live on his Facebook page. He claimed: “We did not attack Karwal and his supporters, rather we were attacked. Let the police conduct the probe, truth will come out. We have also written to the EC regarding this.” —