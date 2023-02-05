Singapore training to widen principals' horizon: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 4

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday flagged off the first batch of 36 government school principals for their visit to Singapore for professional training.

The principals will participate in a Professional Teacher Training seminar in Singapore from February 6 to 10.

Interacting with the delegation here, the CM gave a clarion call to the teachers for becoming the torchbearers of the “education revolution” in the state. He said the initiative was part of the teachers’ foreign training scheme cleared by the Cabinet on Friday.

The Aam Aadmi Party had before last year’s Assembly polls given a “guarantee” to people that the education system would be completely transformed in the state, Mann said.

“Today, the first batch of 36 school principals is going to Singapore and they will take part in a five-day training camp there. At Principals’ Academy in Singapore, they will undergo learn the latest techniques in the education sector,” the CM said.

After the return on February 11, the members of the first batch would share their experience with their colleagues, he said.

Mann said the training would further widen the horizon of the teachers by equipping them with state-of-the-art teaching practices, leadership skills, creation of teaching-learning materials and audio-visual technology to meet objectives of education in the post-pandemic world.

Asserting that the path-breaking initiative would prove to be a milestone for reforming education system in the state , the CM said with these efforts Punjab would soon become a frontrunner state in the field of education.