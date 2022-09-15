Singer booked over ‘indecent’ songs at Ganpati festival

Ludhiana, September 14
The police today booked Punjabi singer Dildar Ali, alias G Khan. A case under Section 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the IPC has been registered.
The police also booked BJP leader Hitesh Kumar, alias Honey Bedi, an organiser of the event and president of Baba Ganpati Sewa Sangh. On September 9, on the occasion of Ganpati Mahotsav, Khan was among the singers who performed on the stage.
