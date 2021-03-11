Singer Sidhu Moosewala immortalised in terracotta by Moga artist Manjit Singh Gill

Kulwinder Sandhu
Ghal Kalan (Moga), June 3
Famed artist Manjit Singh Gill, who hails from Ghal Kalan village in Moga, has paid homage to slain singer Sidhu Moosewala by making his realistic terracotta sculpture.
The artist has kept the sculpture at Desh Bhagat Park set up by him on his village land. Besides this, realistic statues and sculptures of many Indian and Pakistani personalities are on a display at the park, including that of Lal Bahadur Shastri, Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Baba Bulley Shah and former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam.
Manjit’s brother Surjit Gill also helps him in making the art works. He says: “The fibre-glass and terracotta sculptures made by Manjit are long-lasting glimpses into the personalities of some of the finest figures in the Indian history.”
Gill, who was posted as a senior gazetted officer in the Department of Archaeology and Museums, quit his job to pursue his passion at his native village. “By making sculptures of famous Indians, I want to let the world know about their sacrifices and achievements,” he says.
Manjit says he loved the singer as he kept the Punjabi culture alive and preferred to live at his village instead of big cities or abroad. He now plans to make a 12-foot-high fibre-glass sculpture of Moosewala, which he will donate to the Musa village for installation.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP suspends Nupur Sharma for comments against Prophet Mohammed; says party respects all religions
Party sources said the decision has been taken to defuse a r...
Remarks against Prophet: Views of fringe elements, says India as Qatar seeks public apology
Qatar Minister summons Indian envoy on Islamophobic remarks
Lawrence Bishnoi’s custody extended by 5 more days, gangster reveals names of arms suppliers to Delhi police
Police suspect these suppliers could be the ones who helped ...
Fourth accused held in Hyderabad teen gangrape case, Telangana Governor seeks report on incident
Police have nabbed an 18-year-old man and three juveniles in...
Actor Salman Khan, father Salim Khan get anonymous threat letter; Mumbai cops register FIR
Further investigation is underway, say police