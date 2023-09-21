Singer's murder: 24 appear online

Tribune News Service

Mansa, September 20

In the murder case of singer Sidhu Moosewala, 24 accused appeared today in Mansa court through video-conferencing. Jaggu Bhagwanpuria could not appear because the police took him on remand.

The next hearing will be held on October 5.

#Jaggu Bhagwanpuria #Mansa #Punjab gangsters #Sidhu Moosewala