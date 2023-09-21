Singer's murder: 24 appear online

Mansa, September 20
In the murder case of singer Sidhu Moosewala, 24 accused appeared today in Mansa court through video-conferencing. Jaggu Bhagwanpuria could not appear because the police took him on remand.
The next hearing will be held on October 5.
#Jaggu Bhagwanpuria #Mansa #Punjab gangsters #Sidhu Moosewala
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
454 vs 2: Lok Sabha passes women’s Bill; Amit Shah says to be effective post 2029
Sonia Gandhi pitches for OBC quota within reserved seats, in...
‘Socialist’, ‘secular’ missing in copies of Constitution given to MPs: Congress
Words not in original text drafted by Ambedkar: BJP