Congress candidate for Anandpur Sahib Vijay Inder Singla promises better road, rail connectivity

Chandigarh, May 28
Former Sangrur MP and Congress candidate for Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha seat Vijay Inder Singla today promised to improve the rail and road connectivity from this constituency to different parts of the country.
Singla points out that he was instrumental in establishing the PGIMER Satellite Centre and Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital in Sangrur in 2013.
Challenged by AAP candidate Malwinder Singh Kang, a two-time president of Panjab University Campus Students’ Council, and former Anandpur Sahib MP and SAD candidate Prof Prem Singh Chandumajra, Singla uses every tool in his arsenal to wash the outsider tag and win confidence of Sikh voters.
Releasing his manifesto for the constituency, Singla said services of Gurmukhi Express, which runs from Anandpur Sahib to Patna Sahib, Varanasi, and Ayodhya would be extended to seven days, besides Andaura Express would halt at the Mohali railway station.
He promised to connect Delhi to Khanna and Garhshankar to Anandpur Sahib via Nawanshahr with Vande Bharat trains.
Singla said financial assistance would be sought from the World Bank for rainwater harvesting and to improve drainage system in Mohali.
He added that better drinking water and flood management plans would be implemented in the Kandi and Bet areas.
