Single-use plastic banned in Punjab from July

Chandigarh, June 5

To reduce carbon emissions, the Punjab Government on Sunday announced a ban on single-use plastic from next month. Rahul Tewari, Secretary, Science, Technology and Environment, announced the decision during a virtual state-level function to mark the World Environment Day.

Single-use plastics are most commonly used for packaging and serviceware such as bottles, wrappers, straws, and bags.

“The ban on single-use plastic will be imposed from July to make Punjab greener and healthier. The state government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is committed to making the state clean, green and pollution-free by walking on the path shown by our revered Gurus,” he said.

The Secretary also announced 55 sewage treatment plants (STPs) across the state. “The ultra-modern plants will reduce water pollution to a certain extent, and use treated water for cultivation and other allied activities,” he said.

Tewari also talked about the government’s initiatives to convert fossil-fuel-based industrial units into natural-gas-based units. “The government has started online monitoring of industrial units by installing state-of-the-art meters, while online monitoring stations to check water and air pollution levels have been installed,” he said.

The government had set a target of planting 1.20 crore saplings this year, Tewari said, adding the state was ready with the Climate Action Plan 2.0 to reduce carbon emissions.

The Secretary also announced the decision to institutionalise Shaheed Bhagat Singh Punjab State Environment Award for outstanding contribution towards environment protection and conservation of natural resources.

Tewari dedicated 50 millions of litre (MLD) Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP), Ludhiana, and Gallery of Pushpa Gujral Science City to showcase features of the Tandrust Punjab Mission, to the people of state.

He also released a coffee table book titled “Threatened Flora and Fauna of Punjab” published by the Punjab Biodiversity Board and Punjab State Council for Science and Technology.

