 Single use plastics ban will be strictly implemented in Punjab: Environment Minister Meet Hayer : The Tribune India

Said today we need to understand Guru Sahib’s ‘Pawan Guru Pani Pita’ message and follow it

Environment, Science and Technology Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer at state-level function organised by PPCB at GNDU, Amritsar, on the occasion of World Ozone Day on Friday. Tribune Video Grab

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 16

"If nature has made anyone the most powerful of all the creatures on earth, it is human being, but it is unfortunate that human beings have done the most damage to nature,” said Environment, Science and Technology Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer while speaking on the occasion of the state-level function organised by the Punjab Pollution Control Board at Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, on the occasion of World Ozone Day.

Meet Hayer said natural resources such as ozone, which sustain life on Earth, took millions of years to form, but our lifestyles and the industrial revolution have destroyed it in about 100 years. He said that today we need to understand Guru Sahib's 'Pawan Guru Pani Pita' message and follow it.

Environment Minister said the importance of oxygen should be understood from the lack of oxygen cylinders during Corona, which were available only on recommendation or by spending thousands of rupees, and it must make us ponder that how many precious treasures nature has blessed us with.

In response to a question, he said that the ban on single-use plastic is still going through the awareness phase and if people do not understand, the government will take more strict action against those who use, manufacture and sell it. He said that we all should consider it a moral responsibility to plant trees, nurture them, protect the environment from pollution, not burn the stubble. Only then the environment can be saved for the inhabitation of our future generations.

On this occasion, Meet Hayer also inaugurated the forest planted in an area of two and a half acres by the Punjab Pollution Control Board in the old focal point, in which 40 types of trees have been planted.

Guru Nanak Dev University Vice Chancellor Dr. Jaspal Singh Sandhu mentioned the efforts made for environmental protection in the university, including planting of more than 40 thousand trees, introduction of e-vehicles, ban on entry of vehicles in the campus, water harvesting, vermi compost etc.

Punjab Pollution Control Board Chairman Prof Adarsh Pal Wig emphasized on planting trees to save the environment, harvesting rain water, stopping the misuse of appliances like ACs and refrigerators that threaten the ozone by producing chlorofluorocarbons.

PM Modi tells Putin now ‘is not an era of war’

Now is not the time for war, let us strategise for peace, PM Modi tells Putin

In surprise meeting with PM, Turkish President Erdogan seeks...

Chinese loan apps: ED freezes over Rs 46-crore worth funds kept in payment gateway accounts

Chinese loan apps: Enforcement Directorate freezes Rs 46-crore worth funds kept in payment gateway accounts

The funds have been frozen under the anti-money-laundering l...

PM Modi attends SCO summit in Uzbekistan

PM Narendra Modi calls for transit access among SCO nations

His call for providing transit access comes amid Pakistan's ...

Punjab former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to join BJP next week

Punjab ex-CM Capt Amarinder Singh to join BJP next week

Will also merge his newly formed party with the BJP

Sidhu Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh admitted to Patiala hospital

Sidhu Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh admitted to PGI, Chandigarh; suffering from heart ailment

Had complained of uneasiness on Thursday night following whi...


VB unearths ~8.85-lakh scam in panchayat dept, 2 arrested

Tarn Taran: VB unearths Rs 8.85-lakh scam in panchayat dept, 2 arrested

Bhai Vir Singh's legacy lives on

Gurdaspur patwari nabbed for taking bribe

On Day 2, Amritsar MC collects Rs 39.6L property tax

5 nabbed; heroin, opium seized in search operation

Just two months into Punjab Cabinet, leaked audio puts AAP minister Fauja Singh Sarari in fix

Just two months into Punjab Cabinet, leaked audio puts AAP minister Fauja Singh Sarari in fix

Suspected tomato flu cases surface in Bathinda

Bathinda lad ranks 19th in JEE-Advanced

7-day police remand for shooter Deepak Mundi and his two aides in Sidhu Moosewala case

Miners tried to mow me down with tractor, alleges Maur AAP MLA Sukhvir Singh Maiserkhana

Up to ~1L fine proposed for building violations in Chandigarh

Up to Rs 1L fine proposed for building violations in Chandigarh

Shell firms registered on fake Delhi-NCR addresses

Rush of patients with high fever, Panchkula hospital runs short of beds

Mohali: Murder FIR lodged day after body found

25 more outdoor gyms soon in Chandigarh; Rs 1-cr e-tender floated

Delhi ACB seizes Rs 12 lakh, unlicensed weapon after raids at AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan’s house and other locations

Delhi ACB seizes Rs 12 lakh, unlicensed weapon after raids at AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan’s house and other locations

Centre upgrades Delhi BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa’s ‘Z’ category security to entire country

CBI, ED unnecessarily troubling everyone, don't understand what liquor scam is: Kejriwal

Woman falls off moving auto-rickshaw in Gurugram while fighting off phone-snatcher

Punjab and Delhi govts join hands for stubble-management

Finish Urban Estate sewerage work in 2 months: Court to Jalandhar MC

Finish Urban Estate sewerage work in 2 months: Court to Jalandhar MC

Jalandhar Motor Vehicle Inspector owns five-star resort in Himachal, 'amassed lakhs' as bribe every month

Sarpanch of Sultanpur Lodhi village arrested for drug peddling

Video of students cleaning toilets in Garhshankar village school goes viral, kin miffed

Bhagat Singh's museum in for digital transformation

Punjab Vigilance arrests 4 in Ludhiana Improvement Trust case

Punjab Vigilance arrests 4 in Ludhiana Improvement Trust case

Guardians of Governance hold protest in Ludhiana, burn AAP govt's effigy

Major dacoity bid foiled in Ludhiana, 4 held

2 booked for murdering man at Sidhwan Bet

Sahnewal: Man held for raping 8-year-old daughter

Issuance of compliance certificates under lens

Flouting UGC norms: Issuance of compliance certificates by Punjabi University under lens

Patiala: Sessions Judge inspects Central Jail, listens to inmates' grievances

