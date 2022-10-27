Sirhind canal to be closed for 35 days for relining work

Abohar, October 26
The Sirhind feeder canal will be closed for 35 days so that relining work can be taken up.
The Water Resources Department Principal Secretary, Krishan Kumar, passed an order today regarding the schedule.
The decision has been taken under Rule 63 of the Northern India Canal and Drainage Act, 1873 (Act 8 of 1973), keeping in mind the weather and crop conditions.
Sukhjit Singh Randhawa, Executive Engineer, said the work of relining of the canal had to be carried out for which the water body would be closed from November 30, 2022, to January 3, 2023 (both days inclusive).
