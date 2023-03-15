 Sirsa dera dissolves its political wing : The Tribune India

Sirsa dera dissolves its political wing

To focus on image-building

Sirsa dera dissolves its political wing


Tribune News Service

Bathinda, March 14

To focus on image building, Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda has dissolved its political wing, which was quite active during elections in Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan, while announcing support to parties and candidates.

Harcharan Singh, a member of the Dera Sacha Sauda 45-member committee, said, “Dera has dissolved political committee. Its members have been relocated to state committees as we are focusing on social work.”

Another dera functionary, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said, “We can’t say anything about future. But it seems that the political wing will not be reconstituted soon.”

It seems that since dera head Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s conviction in 2017, the dera following and image had taken a hard hit. Apart from this, the financial position of the dera was also hit following the closure of its commercial establishments and manufacturing units as its assets and bank accounts had come under the ED scanner.

After the dera head recently came out on 40-day parole, it stepped up its social activities. The sect is on the path of reviving its image and trying to connect with the people.

The Sirsa-based dera, founded in 1948, stayed apolitical for over half a century. However, in the 2002 Assembly polls, its covert support helped the Congress return to power in Punjab. The sect then launched a 45-member political affairs wing (PAW) to “advise” followers on their political and electoral choices.

In the 2007 Assembly elections, the dera openly backed the Congress. Its sizeable vote bank in at least 40 of Malwa’s 69 segments played a key role as the party won 37 seats in the region against 29 bagged by the SAD-BJP alliance. However, the Congress failed to retain power as it was virtually routed in Doaba and Majha regions.

A couple of months after the SAD-BJP government took over, Ram Rahim kicked up a row when he allegedly imitated Guru Gobind Singh at a congregation at the Salabatpura centre in Bathinda on May 13, 2007. The controversy sparked violence between dera ‘premis’ and Sikhs. This prompted Akal Takht to pass a ‘hukamnama’ (edict) against the dera.

During the 2012 Assembly polls, the sect again walked a tightrope by supporting select candidates instead. In 2017, the dera announced open support to SAD candidates in southern Malwa.

#dera sacha sauda #Rajasthan #sirsa

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

After gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's TV interview from jail goes viral, Punjab prisons dept says not recorded inside state jail

2
Trending

Viral video: UP journalist questions minister over promises she made during election, gets arrested after BJP worker lodges complaint of ruckus

3
Amritsar

Drunk ticket checker ‘urinates’ on woman inside Amritsar-Kolkata Akal Takht Express

4
Haryana

‘Farzi’ act on Gurugram road lands YouTuber Joravar Singh, three others behind bars

5
Patiala

Punjabi University to get Rs 30 crore per month as grant from state government

6
Punjab

Scheduled Castes panel seeks report from Amritsar officials over 'suicide' by MBBS intern

7
World

Clashes between Pakistan police, Imran Khan supporters injure several ahead of ex-PM's possible arrest

8
Entertainment

Sara Ali Khan shares images from her trip to Spiti Valley in Himachal Pradesh

9
Himachal

Air hostess from Himachal was pushed to death by boyfriend in Bengaluru, both met through dating app

10
Nation

Rahul Gandhi's remarks hit Lok Sabha proceedings for second consecutive day

Don't Miss

View All
AIIMS doctors perform complex surgery on foetus' grape-size heart in mother's womb
Health

AIIMS doctors perform complex surgery on foetus' grape-size heart in mother's womb

ChatGPT 'may soon replace your job', but how soon, the question haunts many?
Trending

ChatGPT 'may soon replace your job', but how soon, the question haunts many

Air hostess from Himachal was pushed to death by boyfriend in Bengaluru, both met through dating app
Himachal

Air hostess from Himachal was pushed to death by boyfriend in Bengaluru, both met through dating app

Help accident victims, get rewarded
Punjab

Help accident victims, get rewarded: Punjab minister

‘Say Naa-To fake forwards’: Punjab police cash in on Oscar fever to drive home the point
Trending

'Say Naa-To fake forwards': Punjab police cash in on Oscar fever to drive home the point

Teacher Eligibility Test: Highlighted answers in question paper shock PSTET candidates
Punjab

Teacher Eligibility Test: Highlighted answers in question paper shock PSTET candidates

'Don't book...', Delhi police’s quirky request to Gujarat cops goes viral after Virat Kohli’s stunning batting display
Sports

'Don't book...', Delhi police's quirky request to Gujarat cops goes viral after Virat Kohli's stunning batting display

Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India
Chandigarh

Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India

Top News

In first direct US-Russia encounter since Ukraine war, Russian jet causes US spy drone crash over Black Sea

In first direct US-Russia encounter since Ukraine war, Russian jet ‘downs’ US spy drone over Black Sea

Moscow's ambassador to Washington calls incident a 'provocat...

Extend grace period for H1-B workers, who have lost their jobs, from 60 days to 180 days: US Presidential advisory

Extend grace period for H1-B workers, who have lost their jobs, from 60 days to 180 days: US Presidential advisory

AIIMS doctors perform complex surgery on foetus' grape-size heart in mother's womb

AIIMS doctors perform complex surgery on foetus' grape-size heart in mother's womb

US recognises McMahon Line as international boundary between China and Arunachal Pradesh: Resolution

US recognises McMahon Line as international boundary between China and Arunachal Pradesh: Resolution

The resolution pushes back against People's Republic of Chin...

It began with a payment of Rs 10, and then 90-year-old NRI was duped of Rs 10 lakh by cyber thugs in UP

It began with a payment of Rs 10, and then 90-year-old NRI was duped of Rs 10 lakh by cyber thugs in UP


Cities

View All

G20: Stage set, Punjab to showcase its innovative side

G20 Meet: Stage set, Punjab to showcase its innovative side

Councillor, 2 booked for mining

Holy city all set to host G20 summit

Police issue route plan for conclave

View-cutters with national flag colour scheme upset residents

SKM protests raids against farmers

SKM protests CBI raids against Punjab farmer leaders

Drug Hotspots: Bathinda villagers living in fear

Smart City offers idle OFC duct on lease for telcos to lay cables

Smart City offers idle OFC duct on lease for telcos to lay cables

Amid shortage, UT to empanel radiologists, anaesthetists for year

Soon, decorative lights to jazz up Sec 46 market

SC to take up UT’s plea against HC order today

G20 meet: City to be no-fly zone from March 27-Apr 1

AIIMS doctors perform complex surgery on foetus' grape-size heart in mother's womb

AIIMS doctors perform complex surgery on foetus' grape-size heart in mother's womb

Vasant Kunj dog attacks: Delhi mayor asks officials to prepare action plan within a week

What causes night smog during winters in New Delhi; scientists explain

Delhi L-G forwards Cong’s demand for probe into snooping case

Desilting of 200 km of sewer lines biggest challenge in cleaning Yamuna: Officials to Delhi LG

Jalandhar MC to act tough with property tax evaders

Jalandhar MC to act tough with property tax evaders

Congress heats up Lok Sabha bypoll politics in Jalandhar

Year on, slain kabaddi star’s wife awaits justice

Jalandhar lad scores 200 in inter-district Test match

Clear pending mutation cases in a week, says Kapurthala DC

Three die in Ludhiana hosiery factory fire

Three die in Ludhiana hosiery factory fire

Former Congress MLA Kuldeep Vaid booked under Excise Act by Punjab Vigilance Bureau

Work begins on rly station revamp project

Punjab Vigilance raids former MLA Kuldeep Singh Vaid's house in DA case

Daughter drowns in canal, man arrested

MC not clearing building plans, creating hurdles, claim traders

MC not clearing building plans, creating hurdles, claim traders

India well-poised to provide leadership to world: Ex-envoy

108 centres allotted for wheat procurement

Vendors near temple removed

Blood donation camp: Over 60 units collected