Manjinder Singh Sirsa to push for passport-free Kartarpur Sahib visit

Tribune News Service

Gurdaspur, September 17

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa today said he would urge the Central Government to revoke the condition of passport requirement for devotees intending to travel to the Kartarpur shrine across the border.

Sirsa himself visited the shrine today with his supporters. He said that there was a misconception in people’s minds that visas will be stamped on their passports if they travel to the Kartarpur shrine.

“That is not right. The passports are just checked at the corridor and visas are not stamped on them,” he said.

He added that the clause of 20$ fee was also confusing. “This too should be withdrawn,” he said.

