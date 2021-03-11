Siswan land worth crores cleared of encroachments

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 28

Three days after the state government announced to remove encroachments, the Department of Rural Development and Panchayats, today launched a drive and freed 29 acres of panchayat land worth crores from encroachers at Abhipur village in Majri block near New Chandigarh.

Officials took possession of the encroached upon land in the presence of Rural Development and Panchayat Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal.

The land is reportedly located adjacent to Badals’ luxury resort and 2 km from ex-CM Capt Amarinder Singh’s Siswan farmhouse.

Dhaliwal said Bikram Singh had encroached upon the panchayat land since 2007 and the Collector had issued orders for removal of the encroachment on September 18, 2014, but the Panchayat Department could’t take over the possession due to legal hurdles.

The Cabinet minister informed that following the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, he has set a target to remove encroachments from 5,000 acres of panchayat land by May 31 in the first phase.

Answering a query over Justice Kuldip Singh’s report, Dhaliwal said the report would be examined and appropriate action would be taken against the perpetrators soon. He said the government was committed to remove encroachment throughout the state.

Gurpreet Singh Khaira, Director, Rural Development and Panchayat Department, said he had instructed all the DDPOs and BDPOs to free the panchayat land from encroachers.

