Siswan land worth crores cleared of encroachments

Mohali, April 28
Three days after the state government announced to remove encroachments, the Department of Rural Development and Panchayats, today launched a drive and freed 29 acres of panchayat land worth crores from encroachers at Abhipur village in Majri block near New Chandigarh.
Officials took possession of the encroached upon land in the presence of Rural Development and Panchayat Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal.
5,000 acres still occupied in state
- The land is reportedly located adjacent to Badals’ luxury resort
- It is 2 km from ex-CM Capt Amarinder Singh’s Siswan farmhouse
- The govt says 5,000 acres of panchayat land in the state will be cleared of encroachments by May
The land is reportedly located adjacent to Badals’ luxury resort and 2 km from ex-CM Capt Amarinder Singh’s Siswan farmhouse.
Dhaliwal said Bikram Singh had encroached upon the panchayat land since 2007 and the Collector had issued orders for removal of the encroachment on September 18, 2014, but the Panchayat Department could’t take over the possession due to legal hurdles.
The Cabinet minister informed that following the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, he has set a target to remove encroachments from 5,000 acres of panchayat land by May 31 in the first phase.
Answering a query over Justice Kuldip Singh’s report, Dhaliwal said the report would be examined and appropriate action would be taken against the perpetrators soon. He said the government was committed to remove encroachment throughout the state.
Gurpreet Singh Khaira, Director, Rural Development and Panchayat Department, said he had instructed all the DDPOs and BDPOs to free the panchayat land from encroachers.
#bhagwant mann #capt amarinder singh #kuldeep singh dhaliwal #sukhbir badal
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amid scorching heat, states continue to face power outages; Opposition blames Centre for coal shortage
Country’s peak power demand met touches all-time high of 207...
Farmers hold protests at various places in Punjab against power cuts
Block the Bathinda-Chandigarh highway by staging a protest a...
Heatwave: Schools in Punjab to be closed from May 14, orders CM Bhagwant Mann
Indian Meteorological Department on Thursday issued an alert...
4 injured as two groups clash in Patiala, curfew clamped; CM Mann says won't allow anyone to create disturbance in state
One group is said to have tried to carry out a march that wa...
Sikh tradition a living example of one India, strong India: PM Modi
Describes Indian diaspora as national ambassadors