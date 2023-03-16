SIT chief meets singer’s parents

Mansa, March 15
Amid the controversy surrounding telecast of an interview of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi on a private channel, IGP Jaskaran Singh, who is chairman of SIT in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case, today visited the singer’s house and met his parents at Musa village in Mansa district.
The IGP was accompanied by Mansa SSP Dr Nanak Singh. It is learnt that during the meeting, IGP apprised Moosewala’s parents about the progress made by SIT in the case. Moosewala’s parents are baffled over the slow progress in the probe into his murder.
