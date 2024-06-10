SIT formed in Kangana slap case

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 9

A Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by the SP, Mohali, has been formed to probe the MP Kangana Ranaut slapping case.

SP Harbir Singh Atwal said, “A SIT has been formed, a woman member will be nominated soon. We will look into all aspects and give the report soon.”

Meanwhile, around 1,000 protesters from farmer unions took out a march seeking justice for CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur, booked in the Kangana slapgate incident on June 6. Kulwinder’s brother Sher Singh Mahiwal was also part of the march.

SKM and BKU protesters gathered near Gurdwara Amb Sahib this afternoon and also raised slogans and demanded an FIR against Kangana for inciting the people of Punjab by giving provocative statements.

Hundreds of protesters marched from Gurdwara Amb Sahib to the Mohali SSP office. The SKM members reached the SSP office later and gave a memorandum. The SKM and BKU sought action against a person in Ranaut’s team, who slapped a woman on back. “Whether Kulwinder Kaur slapped Kangana or not, we do not know but one thing is clear that the person accompanying Kangana slapped a woman. Why not register an FIR against him too?,” said Sarvan Singh, district president BKU (Shaheed Bhagat Singh).

